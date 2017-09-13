HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ferris comes from behind, beats Castleberry 20-18

FORT WORTH – The Ferris Yellowjackets came from behind Friday night to beat the Fort Worth Castleberry Lions 20-18.

Castleberry opened the scoring with a 79-yard pass from quarterback Michael Dameron to Fabian Gauge, but the extra point kick was blocked. Then, in the second quarter, Dameron threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Gauge once again, but the Yellowjackets blocked the extra point again, leaving the score 12-0 at halftime.

On their first possession in the third quarter, the Yellowjackets scored with a pass from Kobe Langford to Matthew Nunez for 24 yards. Ferris went for two but the attempt was no good.

After trading possessions, Lankford found the end zone again for Ferris with a one-yard run. This time, the two-point conversion was good, putting the Yellowjackets on top 14-12.

Lankford scored again in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run that put Ferris ahead 20-12 after a blocked extra point.

After getting a Yellowjacket turnover late in the quarter, the Lions drove 76 yards behind running back Justin Taylor, who capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run, making the score 20-18.

The Lions tried a pass for two to tie the game, but the receiver stepped out of bounds, leaving the score 20-18.

The Lions then attempted an onside kick, but the Yellowjackets recovered and held on for the win.

Ferris rolled up 328 yards total offense, with 89 yards in the air and 239 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Kobe Langford finished 6-of-10 for 89 yards with a touchdown but was picked off twice. He also led all ball carriers with 22 carries for 172 yards. Devonte Williams rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries, while Xavier Gonzalez added six yards on three carries. Reciever Matthew Nunez had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Cox had one reception for 13 yards.

The Yellowjackets defense gave up 360 total yards of offense to the Lions, who gained 148 yards on the ground and 212 yards through the air.

Ferris travels to Crandall next Friday night to face the Crandall Pirates in the rivalry known as “The Battle for Malloy Bridge Road.” Game time is 7:30 p.m.