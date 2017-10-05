FOOTBALL: Waxahachie makes it look easy, beats Red Oak 44-24

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

WAXAHACHIE – Waxahachie (5-0, 2-0) scored five touchdowns on their first 14 plays from scrimmage beating Red Oak (2-3, 0-2) 42-14 Friday night.

The Hawks spotted the Indians 8 points in the first 29 seconds of the game. On the Hawks’ first play from scrimmage, an attempted pass was knocked out of the hands of Hawks QB, Carson Forbes then rolled out of the back of the Hawks’ end zone for a safety.

After the Indians received the free kick, their offense needed only 1 play to score, but failed on the PAT. The Indians were up 8-0 with only 29 seconds off the clock.

Waxahachie recovered the ensuing kickoff after the ball hit a Red Oak player providing another quick touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Jeff Alexander from Bryce Salik.

The Indians dominated the game, but there were some notable highlights for the Hawks including a leaping deep ball catch by Jacob Proche between two Indian defenders. Running Back C.J. Palmer broke loose a few times and punished the Indians Defensive Backs before being tackled. RB Kortlon Erskine was a nice complement to Palmer’s power rushing, with some quick bursts through the holes. Erskine ran for 80 yards in the game. Zayid Aziz, who plays QB, RB and DB, caught the Indians sleeping on a sweep right and flew down the Indians side line untouched for the Hawks first touchdown of the game.

The defense had some good stops too including an interception by Porche. Three interceptions by the Indians, two for touchdowns, really hurt the Hawks which put them in the hole early.

The offense moved the ball more effectively late in the game and they put two nice scoring drives together with Palmer bulling his way over Indian defensive backs for a score and a great come back catch, in the end zone, by Talon Heine to close the game out on a good note for the Hawks.

The Hawks have a bye this week. Their next game is Thursday, Oct. 12 at Mansfield Lakeridge.