Ferris gets first district win, tramples Emory Rains 53-28

FERRIS – Yellowjacket junior running back Damien Edwards carried the football 22 times for 387 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-28 at-home trouncing of the Rains Wildcats Friday, Oct. 20.

Edward scored twice in the first quarter – first from 12 yards out on the opening drive, then later on with a 90-yard run – to put Ferris up 14-0.

The Wildcats scored early in the second quarter, then Yellowjacket quarterback Kobe Lankford got into the fun, first completing a 62-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Nunez, then later taking the ball in himself on a four-yard run to put Ferris up 29-7.

Rains scored again late in the second quarter, then both teams went to the locker rooms at halftime with Ferris leading 29-14.

Edwards kept the magic going in the second half, adding TD runs of 14, 15 and 31 yards.

Lankford finished the game 5-of-11 for 102 yards through the air with Nunez hauling in four catches for 92 yards.

Gustavo Martinez also added a third quarter 31-yard field goal.

The Yellowjacket defense did not allow a single Wildcat completion, and also forced a fumble.

Ferris (2-5, 1-1) travels to Dallas Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is at 7:30.