Sexual misconduct alleged

Ferris mayor pro-tem investigated

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – A Ferris city councilman cost the city around $1,000 for a private investigator to determine if allegations of sexual misconduct were true.

Jay Walsh, mayor pro-tem was accused by two female city employees of improper sexual conduct. According to sources, the two employees were afraid of losing their jobs if they said anything. When the two women did come forward, Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan contacted the city attorney. Upon the attorney's advice, a private investigator was hired to determine the facts of the case.

Waiting for over two weeks for comment from the city on the allegations, L. Brian Narvaez of Brown and Hoffmeister LLP, representing the City of Ferris sent a certified letter late last week in response to an open records request. The letter stated there would be no information forthcoming on the allegations.

It read the city “seeks to withhold the submitted responsive information.”

One of the reasons cited for the city’s request to withhold the information was because it is “highly intimate or embarrassing, the publication which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person.”

It was also cited the information was not of legitimate concern to the public.

The request has been submitted to the attorney general for determination if the city is compelled to release the facts of the investigation.

While the city and it’s legal team do not wish to disclose the information of the details of the sexual misconduct, a council member with charges of this nature is of legitimate concern to the public.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan might have believed that too, since it got to the point for him to make the decision to investigate the alleged claims.

According to Walsh, he did not even know about the sexual misconduct claims. He did indicate the mayor had “said something” to him about it.

When asked what was said Walsh replied, “I don’t know about the situation. No comment. I don’t have a clue.”

Later in the conversation Walsh added, “Everyone knows how I talk – that is my normal verbiage. I say ‘hon’ and ‘sweetness’ as a term of endearment.”

Walsh said he even uses the terms with men.

It is unclear what the sexual misconduct allegations were against Walsh or if the terms of endearment were part of the accusation.

Walsh is running in the May election to keep his city council seat.