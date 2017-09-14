Sample the world in downtown Waxahachie

Downtown Waxahachie will take on an international flavor for an Around the World Poker Sip ‘N Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 – 8 p.m.

Guests will sample some of the best food and drink from all four corners of the globe.

Participating stores will feature savory selections from a variety of countries such as Ireland, Spain,

Germany, Canada, Japan and of course the good ol’ U.S.A.

Those who visit all countries are eligible to play a hand of poker for a chance to win up to $250 in Downtown Waxahachie Merchant gift certificates.

While only those 21 and older may consume alcoholic samples, this event is open to all ages and families are invited to travel the world together as they feast on international cuisine.

Advance tickets are available for $15 until September 21 at DowntownWaxahachie.com.

Tickets the day of the event are available for $20 at the Ellis County Museum, 201 S. College St.

For more information, contact Melissa Baird Chapman, 210-865-6185 melissacbaird@yahoo.com.