Rodney Ramsey announces candidacy for Ellis County Judge

WAXAHACHIE – Waxahachie Attorney Rodney Pat Ramsey announced his candidacy for Ellis County Judge, a position currently held by Carol Bush,

The Republican candidate said, “I am pleased to announce that I am running for County Judge. I intend to return the outlandish salary the current Judge (Bush)accepted which pays her more than our Governor. I do not believe fiscal conservatives can support such acts. I hope I am correct.

He said, “We need an open and transparent County Court where the people’s business can be conducted by true public servants. The people of this County deserve better than what we have now.

“I am always available to meet with our citizens, whether it’s one or one hundred. Let me know what I can do...and I want to thank all my friends and supporters... this race is not about me, it’s about the future of Ellis County.

Ramesey went to Waxahachie High School, and studied Law at Texas Wesleyan School of Law.

He also studied Radiologic Sciences at Midwestern State University.