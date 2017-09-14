Robinson named Red Oak Student of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Corespondent

RED OAK – Each month The Red Oak Lions Club recognizes a Red Oak High School Senior who is chosen by school administrative personnel. Senior Lawrence Robinson was chosen as the September Student of the Month.

He was treated to lunch with club members at Cancun’s Restaurant and will be awarded a monetary scholarship in May.

ROHS Principal Miller Beaird introduced Robinson by saying “Lawrence Robinson was chosen because he exhibits the characteristics of the “4 Talons.”

“He is taking a full load of rigorous courses during his senior year, he a polite and respectful young man and participates in several school organizations.

“He does not shy away from challenges. He embraces them.

One of his goals is to improve ROHS and leave it better than when he attended. He wants to leave a legacy.”

Robinson is currently serving as president of the ROHS Student Council and the Future Health Professionals organizations along with being treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Robinson said he is proud to have been selected as Student Council president for the second year in a row.

Robinson has attended ROISD for eight years. He is the son of Demetric and Michael Robinson, his siblings are Shamekas, Markevin, Shona, Michelle and his twin brother Royce.

His favorite school subject is Government, his favorite book is To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee and in his spare time he enjoys watching football and babysitting his cousin.

After high school graduation Robinson plans to attend The University of Texas in Austin or Stephen F. Austin University and he would like to be a clinical pharmacist.