RO Fire Dept. holds ceremony celebrating new 2017 pumper

BY MELANIE PETERSEN / Red Oak Correspondent

RED OAK – The Red Oak Fire Rescue Department held a Wet Down Push Back Ceremony Aug. 11 to introduce the newest member of their fleet, a 2017 Pierce Enforcer Pumper.

Community members, city and school officials and members of various community groups and organizations attended the event.

Fire Chief Eric Thompson opened the ceremony by telling those in attendance, “During the days when fire pumps and other rescue equipment were mounted on wagons and pulled by horses, firefighters would unhitch the horses, take them to their stalls and feed and water them as soon as they returned to the station.

“They would then clean the apparatus and its equipment and then push it back into the fire station bay. As it was then, so it is now, that the firefighters ensure that the apparatus is ready for the next call before they attend to their own needs.

“Our ceremony today is our way of dedicating ourselves to this time-honored tradition.”

Thompson explained, “The planning process for this engine started a few years ago, organizing the finances, designing the specs with staff and manufacturing engineers, and then the actual manufacturing process are examples of the various steps it takes to secure a new engine.

“The engine is a custom design build for Red Oak to match the department’s operations and service model.”

Dispatch made a ceremonial announcement announcing the retirement of the current pumper which has been in operation since 2008 placing it on reserve status and instating the new vehicle.

Fire personnel wet down the engine with hoses after which all community members in attendance were invited to help with the drying utilizing commemorative red towels that had the Fire Rescue logo on them.

This was to simulate the cleaning of apparatus as was done in the horse pulled wagon days.

Participants were able to keep the drying towels as souvenirs.

The second part of the ceremony included fire personnel simulating the pushing in of the apparatus into the station bay followed by a round of applause from spectators.

To close out the ceremony Thompson said, “May it be known that while we are grateful for the facilities and equipment we are furnished with to do our jobs, we are most grateful for our most valuable asset, our members.

“Without the individuals who make up this department, we would be unable to serve the citizens and businesses of Red Oak in the manner in which they deserve.

“No equipment or apparatus can take the place of the dedicated personnel who make up Red Oak Fire-Rescue.

“Our fire department is blessed to have ongoing support of the citizens, city council, city management, ESD Board, school district, and civic organizations. “Our partnerships naturally facilitate teamwork, which has proven to produce successful outcomes to the betterment of our service to the community.”