Retired Navy pilot seeking Barton’s abandoned seat

Barton announced he would not seek re-election
ENNIS – Embattled Ennis Rep. Joe Barton, 68, whose years-old private “sexts” were made public announced he would not seek an 18th term re-election.
Jake Ellzey, a retired U.S. Navy pilot and commissioner on the Texas Veterans Commission, is the first Republican to file a bid for Barton’s vacant seat.
Ellzey, the Midlothian Republican now vying for the job, said he was pondering a run against Barton before the sexting issue emerged.
He said he after Barton’s three decades in Congress, it’s time for “fresh blood.”
He also pledged, if elected, he would serve no more than five terms in office.
Ellzey, 47, said he commissioned a poll about his chances, and the results came out the same day as Barton’s acknowledgment of the infidelity and lewd photos.
“I feel for Joe Barton and his family. Make no mistake, Joe Barton has always been nice to me, I have met him several times, and I am truly saddened about this both for him and for the district,” he said.
“But elected officials must live ‘sans reproache’ Ellzey said, invoking his Navy squadron’s motto that loosely translates to ‘beyond reproach.’”
Ellzey served in the Navy for 20 years and did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, is a pilot and small businessman.
He lost a bid for the Legislature in 2014, running against John Wray former mayor of Waxahachie.
He was endorsed by former Gov. Rick Perry, but earned just 16 percent of the vote in the GOP primary.
The news comes just days after Barton, the most senior member of the Texas delegation and former chairman of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, apologized after images he shared in a prior consensual relationship surfaced on Twitter.
Barton returned to Washington, his second home since first elected to Congress in 1984. He said the U.S. Capitol Police are looking into the incident. He may be a victim of a crime under Texas laws intended to protect against the release of intimate materials.
Last week, a group of bipartisan senators introduced legislation making distributing intimate, sexual images without the depicted person’s permission a federal crime.
Barton’s seat already has several Democratic challengers for his 6th Congressional District seat that includes southern Tarrant County and Ellis and Navarro Counties.