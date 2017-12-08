Retired Navy pilot seeking Barton’s abandoned seat

Barton announced he would not seek re-election

Staff Report

ENNIS – Embattled Ennis Rep. Joe Barton, 68, whose years-old private “sexts” were made public announced he would not seek an 18th term re-election.

Jake Ellzey, a retired U.S. Navy pilot and commissioner on the Texas Veterans Commission, is the first Republican to file a bid for Barton’s vacant seat.

Ellzey, the Midlothian Repub­lican now vying for the job, said he was pondering a run against Barton before the sexting issue emerged.

He said he after Barton’s three decades in Con­gress, it’s time for “fresh blood.”

He also pledged, if elect­ed, he would serve no more than five terms in office.

Ellzey, 47, said he commis­sioned a poll about his chances, and the results came out the same day as Barton’s acknowl­edgment of the infidelity and lewd photos.

“I feel for Joe Barton and his family. Make no mistake, Joe Barton has always been nice to me, I have met him several times, and I am truly saddened about this both for him and for the dis­trict,” he said.

“But elected officials must live ‘sans reproache’ Ellzey said, invoking his Navy squadron’s motto that loosely translates to ‘beyond reproach.’”

Ellzey served in the Navy for 20 years and did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, is a pilot and small businessman.

He lost a bid for the Legisla­ture in 2014, running against John Wray former mayor of Waxahachie.

He was endorsed by former Gov. Rick Perry, but earned just 16 percent of the vote in the GOP primary.

The news comes just days af­ter Barton, the most senior mem­ber of the Texas delegation and former chairman of the powerful Energy and Commerce Commit­tee, apologized after images he shared in a prior consensual rela­tionship surfaced on Twitter.

Barton returned to Washington, his sec­ond home since first elected to Congress in 1984. He said the U.S. Capitol Police are look­ing into the incident. He may be a victim of a crime under Texas laws intended to protect against the release of intimate materials.

Last week, a group of bipartisan senators introduced legislation making distributing intimate, sexual images without the depicted person’s permission a federal crime.

Barton’s seat al­ready has several Demo­cratic challengers for his 6th Congressional District seat that includes southern Tarrant Coun­ty and Ellis and Navarro Coun­ties.