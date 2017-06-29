Rep. Wray announces re-election

WAXAHACHIE – Today State Representative John Wray announced he will seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives.

Currently serving his second term, Wray delivered on his promise to continue conservative and effective representation for House District 10, which encompasses Ellis County and Western Henderson County.

Building on the momentum of his first term, Wray was appointed to three vitally important committees – Transportation, Homeland Security and Public Safety, and Rules and Resolutions. Through his work on those committees, the filing of legislation, and his influence on the House Floor, Wray helped champion conservative policies for the state and for the constituents of House District 10.

Wray’s record speaks for itself: he passed the most bills of any second term member and was among the top 10-percent in advancing legislation filed.

Legislation filed this session by Wray included a bill to help first responders suffering from PTSD, a bill to prohibit local taxes on liquefied and compressed natural gas, a bill to make financial aid available to military bound college students, and a bill to allow church security teams to protect themselves and their congregation.

This session, Wray also co-sponsored landmark conservative reforms including ending sanctuary city policies, lowering the license to carry fee from $140 to $40, banning inhumane partial-birth and dismemberment abortion procedures, as well as banning the sale of fetal tissue and organs.

He also supported efforts to reform property taxes for homeowners, fix the broken school finance system, and overhaul the Child Protection Services agency.

“It has been an immense honor to represent the people of House District 10,” said Wray.

“When I ran for office, I promised to provide conservative and effective representation in Austin. After two sessions, I am proud to say that I’ve kept my promise.

“I look forward to continuing our work to keep Texas the brightest star in the nation.”

Wray is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas School of Law, and is an attorney serving small businesses and families in Ellis County.

He also co-owns an Ellis County title company. Wray and his wife, Michele, have two children, Morgan and Patrick, and are active members of First United Methodist Church.