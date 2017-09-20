Red Oak supplier bidding on $16 billion contract

Local impact $59M if Boeing gets deal

Staff Report

RED OAK – Boeing has chosen Triumph Group’s manufacturing facility in Red Oak to be part of a bid for a $16 billion military jet contract that could bring hundreds of jobs and tens of millions of dollars in economic impact to the D- FW region, according to the Dallas Morning News. Boeing announced Friday Triumph Group would supply the wing, vertical and horizontal tail structures and other components for the next-generation T-X aircraft, which will -be used by the Air Force to train jet pilots.

The $16 billion-contract will be awarded by spring, with Boeing’s proposal competing against bids from several other top military contractors, including Lock-heed Martin, whose aeronautics division is headquartered in Fort Worth.

The Air Force is seeking a replacement for its aging fleet of T-38 Talon jets, which entered service in the 1960s.

The new jet incorporates the latest technological and avionics advancements to better train pilots to fly new, advanced aircraft like the F-35.

“We are giving the Air Force a brand-new, flexible design that will meet all the requirements.

“It can evolve as technologies, missions and training needs change;’ said Karl Jeppesen, vice president of supplier management for Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

“It takes partnerships like this to win and position us for a bold and bright future.”

The initial Air Force order is for 350 aircraft, but Boeing and Triumph officials suggested that number could go as high as 2,000 after orders from foreign buyers are placed.

Jeppesen said Boeing received bids from several prospective suppliers before choosing Triumph.

He said the company offered the best mix of affordability and performance.

The selection was an-nounced at Triumph’s Red Oak plant Friday morning, with U.S. Reps. Joe Barton and Pete Sessions joining executives and employees from both companies.

If Boeing wins the bid, Triumph’s share of the base contract would create an estimated 950 direct and indirect jobs, with a local economic impact of $59 million.

The company, headquartered in Pennsylvania, employs about 1,100 workers, including fabricators, engineers, supply chain workers and others at its Red Oak plant.

The facility has already produced components for two T-X aircraft made by Boeing. It also has done work on a variety of other Boeing aircraft, including the V-22 Osprey.

Dan Crowley, Triumph’s CEO, said the T-X aircraft in-corporates modern manufacturing techniques that allow the plane components to be assembled more quickly and reliably by “snapping” together, rather than being riveted.

“This announcement means much more than additional hours for the factory. It means highly skilled aerospace jobs will be generated and filled right here in the great state of Texas” Crowley said.

Boeing T-X is an all-new advanced pilot training system designed specifically for the U.S. Air Force training mission.

It includes trainer aircraft, ground based training and support – designed together from the ground up.

The aircraft – the cornerstone of the complete training system – has one engine, twin tails, stadium seating and an advanced cockpit with embedded training. Boeing T-X is a production aircraft; it is not a prototype.

“We’ve already built two and we’re ready to build more!

“The system also includes state-of-the-art ground-based training and a maintenance-friendly design for long-term supportability,” stated Boeing’s web site.

Boeing is breaking the norm by investing our own resources to give the Air Force a brand new, flexible design that meets all requirements and can evolve as technologies, missions and training needs change.

“We’ve also taken advantage of the latest technologies, tools and manufacturing techniques – making Boeing T-X more affordable and flexible than older, existing aircraft.

“Boeing T-X is real, ready and the right choice for training future pilots for generations to come.”