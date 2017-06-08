Red Oak student recipient of Ovilla Scholarship

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The City of Ovilla scholarship committee made up of three Ovilla City Council members recently chose a local high school senior from their city who they believed stood out as an award recipient.

The recipient was awarded with a $1000 scholarship at last week’s Best Southwest Scholarship Award luncheon.

Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier and Council Members Doug Hunt and Michael Myers were named to the scholarship committee. The committee combed through the applications submitted by Ovilla High School seniors.

“This year Ovilla received many applications from very deserving students,” said Dormier.

The committee chose Red Oak High School student Tyler Howard as this year’s recipient.

“We chose Tyler Howard this year based on his balance of activities in scholarship, athletics, home life and working to save for college,” Dormier explained.

“He is very deserving of this award. We met his parents at the awards luncheon and it was apparent that they are very proud of Tyler’s accomplishments.”

Howard plans to attend East Texas Baptist University.

The Best Southwest Scholarship Award is given out annually to high school seniors in the various Best Southwest cities. The awards are given out at the luncheon, this year held on May 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Duncanville.

An awardee is selected from each participating city in the surrounding area - about 12 cities.

Each year the luncheon features the awarding of 12 $1000 BSW Scholarships and one $5,000 per year Best Southwest Scholar Award.

UNT System Chancellor Lee Jackson received the “Champion of Education Award” and UNT Dallas president Bob Mong delivered the keynote address.

A special surprise, Duncanville’s Cliff Boyd announced a new, special four-year $20,000 scholarship arrangement between Mountain View College, Cedar Valley Collage, and UNT Dallas.

The $20,000 award this year went to Tania Lemus from Duncanville High School.

The City of Ovilla began participation in the scholarship luncheon in 2010.

Dormier presented Howard with his scholarship check at the luncheon.

“Every year the Best Southwest Cities provide a $1,000 scholarship to a student from each member city,” Dormier concluded. “From Ovilla we wish Tyler well in his future endeavors.”