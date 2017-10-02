Red Oak selects ECP ‘Paper of Record’

BY RITA COOK / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – At the recent September Red Oak City council meeting the City Council gave a nod to The Ellis County Press as that city’s paper of record.

Recently The Ellis County Press went through a change when it merged that newspaper with The Red Oak Record into one newspaper.

The papers were operated and published by local and long-time newspaper veteran Charles D. Hatfield Jr.

Hatfield said regarding the recent merger that the move was a sign of the times. He said he made the decision to merge when he realized the move was one that would benefit the area.

Already the cities of Ferris, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ovilla and Oak Leaf were utilizing The Ellis County Press as the cities’ paper of record.

The City of Red Oak’s paper of record before this month’s vote was The Red Oak Record.

Hatfield said he is excited to have merged the papers and added “We will provide all our readers with enhanced coverage and our advertisers with an extended audience.”

The City of Red Oak had several choices for its paper of record, but as print newspapers continually fall on bad economic times, even The Waxahachie Daily Light has cut its publishing schedule down to just three days a week versus its former five days.

“We are thrilled the City of Red Oak has once again chosen to believe in our newspaper and we are excited to have the chance to continue to work with the leaders and residents in that city” Hatfield concluded.