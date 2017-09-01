Red Oak ISD Receives $263,602 (JET) Grant

RED OAK – The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded Red Oak Independent School District a $263,602 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant.

The grant will help the school district purchase and install medical equipment for a hospital simulation lab to provide 375 students with training for nursing careers in the healthcare profession.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs.

The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations that include nursing.

TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar presented a check to representatives from Red Oak ISD at a ceremony to held in the board room at 109 W. Red Oak Road.