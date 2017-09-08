RED OAK HOMECOMING 2017: Parade starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 15

By Melanie Petersen

Red Oak Corespondent

RED OAK – This year’s Red Oak High School Homecoming festivities will kick off with the homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 15 beginning at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin behind ROHS and advance onto Lowrance Road. The route proceeds down Lowrance Road and turns right onto Louise Ritter Blvd.

The route turns left onto Niven Way where the parade will proceed around the new loop behind Red Oak Middle School. The parade will end at Billy Goodloe Stadium immediately followed by a pep rally which is scheduled to begin at approximately 3 p.m.

All Red Oak High School Alumni who attend the game and join The Red Oak High School Alumni Association for $10 will receive a free homecoming game admission ticket, free pre-game refreshments and the opportunity to participate in the Spirit Line welcoming the Hawks Varsity Football Team onto the field.

The Association will be set up next to the home side ticket booth at the stadium to welcome new and returning members.

The halftime activities will include recognition of ROHS Class of 1951 graduates Glendon and Wynona Haney who are this year’s ROHS Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni for 2017.

If your organization, group or business wishes to participate in the parade or if you have questions about the parade or pep rally contact Debbie Temple at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd, call 972-617-2941 or email: Debbie.temple@ redoakisd.org.