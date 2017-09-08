Red Oak Hawk Theatre season opens with “A Doll’s House”

Red Oak Hawk Theatre is excited to kick off their 2017-2018 Theatre Season with Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama “A Doll’s House” on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 30 at Red Oak High School’s Black Box Theatre.

Considered to be one of Ibsen’s most famous plays, “A Doll’s House” tells the story of a young woman weaving a web of deceit who becomes disillusioned with her husband and the expectations of society.

Ibsen, a 19th Century Playwright, is considered to be one of the founders of Modernism in Theatre and based the play on actual events.

Under the direction of Christopher Roger, “A Doll’s House” has had multiple performances on Broadway, won four Tony Awards and in 2006 earned the distinction of being the world’s most performed play for that year.

For ticket information, contact hawktheatreparents@yahoo.com or redoakhs.seatyourself.biz.