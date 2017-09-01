Red Oak Founder’s Day set for Sept. 9

RED OAK – The Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 39th Founder’s Day with the theme “Under the Big Top” to be held at Watkins Park on Live Oak Rd. September 9, 2017.

The parade starts at 9:00 a.m. on the corner of Main Street and Red Oak Rd and will travel west down Red Oak Rd., then south on Live Oak Rd. ending at Waller Avenue.

Spectator parking on Red Oak Rd. will be at The Lions Club, Red Oak Parks & Recreation, the grassy area on the corner of Live Oak and Red Oak Rd., First United Methodist Church and the Red Oak ISD Administration offices. There will also be parking available behind the old Junior High on Live Oak Rd.

Red Oak Rd. from SH 342 to Live Oak (including all the side streets) will be closed to thru traffic at 8:45 a.m. sharp. Red Oak Rd. and Live Oak Rd. will be closed to traffic through the duration of the parade.

Parade entries should start arriving at 7:00 a.m. Do not use Red Oak Rd. or the side streets for access to parade line up.

The entrance to line up for the parade is off State Hwy 342 across from the High School at Mighty Hawk Blvd. and Main Street and line up on Main.

The general line-up is on a first come basis (with few exceptions) starting at 7:00 – 8:30 a.m.

For those that are dropping off participants (walkers), follow the line-up directions then exit onto SH 342 via Pierce Street.

If your group has not signed up yet, please be sure to register your parade entry and signed liability waiver with the Chamber office. You can find the forms on the Chamber’s website at redoakareachamber.org.

The festivities will continue at Watkins Park with entertainment, vendors, bounce houses, fun food, balloon twister, cowboy fun from the Lone Star Cowboy Church, live bands and a DJ.