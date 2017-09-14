Red Oak Founder’s Day draws large crowd

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Correspondent

RED OAK – Hundreds of people lined the streets last weekend to enjoy the 39th Annual Red Oak Founder’s Day parade with more than 40 entries kicking off the event.

Hosted by the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce, the parade began at Red Oak Road and Main, traveled west on Red Oak Road, south on Live Oak and ended at Watkins park.

Jade Flores performed a solo performance of the National Anthem, and DJ Wild Thang kept the entertainment going throughout the day.

Other entertainment on the main stage included The Golojoes Band and the Jason Herrin Band.

The 2017 Presenting Sponsor was Driggers and Decker Family Funeral Home.

There were many activities including a mechanical bull, a balloon twister and bounce houses. A One Pony Party provided the petting zoo and pony rides, and the Lone Star Cowboy Church provided a train ride and little steer roping practice.