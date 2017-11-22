Red Oak baseball, softball needs you

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Corespondent

RED OAK – Softball and baseball are as much a part of the culture in Texas as apple pie and Chevrolet. In Red Oak that culture is being put to the test because as Stephanie Glazener, Red Oak Baseball Softball Association Secretary said the organization is a self-funded non-profit that is run only by volunteers.

“Unlike all the surrounding cities, we are the only one that does not have any city backing,” Glazener explained.

That means the volunteers have to raise the money for field maintenance, upkeep and the running of the organization.

Currently, the fields are outdated and need help to stay beautiful.

In fact, she said the organization is tasked with raising about $30,000 a year in order to stay operational.

“Our biggest challenge is the condition of the field. We have had people that have come try to help, but just don’t have the knowledge or ability to do what is needed.

“We have fencing that is falling around all the fields.

“We have very old lighting on the fields that need to be updated.

“We just spent $10,000 on lighting earlier this year, but we need so much more done,” Glazener explained. “These are just a couple of our issues. Every season we have parents take to social media to complain about the condition of the fields that run off new people.

“It is all because they just do not understand what it takes to make this work.

“They do not understand there are only 12 people and their children that spends many, many hours of their personal time working and cleaning and repairing so that their children have a place to play in Red Oak.”

Glazener also explained there are new challenges the non-profit is facing too since the organization recently found out in the Fall of 2018 the school district will be raising the annual lease agreement.

“If we do not build our numbers and get our fields in better condition, there is a great possibility that Red Oak Baseball Softball Association will have to shut the gates of the fields,” Glazener said.

“The only place for the children to play ball will be other cities, or maybe just quit.”

Currently there are 12 members on the Red Oak Baseball Softball Association board.

This averages about 150 to 360 children playing the baseball and softball depending on the season.

“We need businesses that would be willing to help do some repairs that would be either a tax write off for them or at the very least low cost,” Glazener said.

“We need fencing work, electrical work, leveling of our fields, dirt work on the fields, the drive way and parking need work and we need someone to help us find a way to possibly get our own land to build better fields.”

Currently there are on average five to 10 softball teams and 10 to 25 baseball teams per year part of the organization depending on the season.

The teams are baseball for boys and girls from 14 years old and younger and softball for girls 15 years and younger.

“We truly do this because we care for the children of Red Oak.