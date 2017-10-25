Red Oak annexing volunteered 150 acres

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – The Red Oak City Council voted yes to annex a little over 150 acres into the City of Red Oak at this month’s council meeting.

The voluntary annexations included one vote to annex in 82.684 acres and a second vote to annex into the city 68.74 acres.

Red Oak City Secretary Dana Argumaniz said a voluntary annexation simple means the property owners requested the City to annex them in.

At the moment both properties are undeveloped, vacant. The developers of both pieces of land intend to build single-family homes.

The annexation process normally takes about three months from the time the annexation is requested.

All proper public notices must first be posted and public hearings held before the ordinance is presented to council for approval. These votes for the annexation at the meeting earlier this month was the final action taken in the process.

Red Oak City Manager Todd Fuller also added that the first annexation, which was for 82.684 acres will be to create the Cole Manor subdivision with a total of 71 lots located south of Ovilla Road and west of Cole Road.

The second annexation for 68.74 acres is located in the R.A. Lemmans Survey.

This property is located north of Ovilla Road and west of Mabry Lane. This development will contain 67 lots and three open spaces for a new subdivision.

“These will be higher-end homes with a minimum lot size of about half an acre,” Fuller said.

When the annexation into the City of Red Oak is complete this will allow the inhabitants and owners of the properties all the rights of a resident. In exchange the property owners must adhere to all the ordinances, regulations, acts and resolutions of the city.

The Red Oak City Council also recognized two proclamations at the recent city council meeting, both Pink Out Day and Fire Prevention Week.