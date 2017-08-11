Red Oak 2017 Back to School Fair held Aug. 6

By Melanie Petersen / Correspondent

The Annual Back to School Fair, hosted by the Red Oak Council of PTAs and the Red Oak Independent School District, was held Aug. 6 at Red Oak High School.

The event featured thousands of uniform pieces which were donated for exchange or purchase.

Members of the National Honor Society, ROTC, Middle School HADDIT and Red Oak ISD staff members volunteered their time to help with this event.

The Red Oak ISD Cosmetology Department offered free haircuts, Hope Clinic performed free dental checks, Passport Health provided school required immunizations, and The Red Oak Lions Club provided eye exams and glasses for district students who qualified.

The First Baptist Church of Red Oak donated more than 600 bags of school supplies and had volunteers on hand to help where needed.

In and Out Burger set up their mobile catering van to provide nearly 1,400 free meals for volunteers and attendees of the event.