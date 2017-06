FERRIS – Representatives from Texas Department of Transportation and project consultants will be available to answer questions about the proposed Loop 9 project improvements Tuesday, June 20.

The purpose of this hearing is to present the proposed project and to receive public comments.

The public hearing will be held Ferris High School, 1025 East 8th Street in Ferris. Displays will be available for viewing at 6 p.m. The formal hearing starting at 7 p.m.