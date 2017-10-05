Proposed concrete plant has city worried

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – If you look at the City of Ferris website the first page includes remarks about a letter the City received from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The letter states the commission has notified the city it has received an application for an Air Quality Permit Registration for a concrete batch plant to be located in Ferris.

The notice is posted right next to the Ferris slogan “The city that bricked the world.”

Bricking the world might not be as easy as it used to be since Redi-Mix LLC has applied to construct a permanent concrete batch plant in the 1100 block of South Interstate Highway 45 and the application is meeting with some resistance.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said about the notice and the application, “We are not opposed to the plant, but we are opposed to the proposed location on I-45.

“This is adjacent to an area where we are seeing growth in retail and other mixed uses.”

Jordan said the city is currently in talks with several developers and feel that a batch plant would deter some of the plans that have been proposed.

The notice encourages residents within 400 yards of the property to contact city hall regarding the proposed detriments that this project could cause for the community’s growth, as well as any additional hazards.

And, as the notice also reads on the website “to prevent this project from coming to our city.”

Currently a vacant lot, Jordan said he did not know why this particular plot of land was chosen for the incoming plan.

He said,“We have a meeting on October 17 to discuss this project with the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association.”

Jordan believes the negative effects of this project for the city include increased cement truck traffic, dust and lost retail and housing developments.

A formal public notice has also been posted in this newspaper to allow the public to ask questions, make comments, request a contested case, or request a public meeting.

Some people are also wondering why the city used its public website to post information such as this about the negative aspects of the proposed concrete plant.

After all, the property is actually just outside the city limits.

The landowner of the plot of land to be leased to Redi-Mix LLC, Bob Critney, said he is particularly confused about the notice on the Ferris website since the land is not even in the city limits of the city.

“The land is about a mile from the city and is in unincorporated Ellis County,” Critney explained.

He also said the plant is not in the footprint of any environmental path to Ferris.

“The only petition we have is to protest the environmental permit through TCEQ,” Jordan said adding, “The city is not the only protester to this plant and each protester will have an opportunity to be heard.”

Hearing dates have not yet been set, Jordan added.

“The City is not against development,” Jordan concluded. “Actually, we are pro-development, but we want to make sure that we develop in a way that benefits Ferris for the long term. We feel that the negatives associated with putting a batch plant at this specific location outweigh the positives.”

Ferris residents who would like more details about the concrete plant project can call City Hall at 972-544-2110 and speak with Jordan about the project.