Prominent Ferris businessman dies at 87

FERRIS – A prominent Ferris businessman and entrepreneur passed away on Sept. 12.

Harold Kenneth Johnson, 87, died at his residence.



Johnson was born in, Italy, Texas, on June 24, 1930, to the late Luther Johnson and Ella Vic Shell Johnson.

He served his country in the United States Air Force in the Korean War.

Kenneth married Charlene Smith on Jan. 21, 1956 in Rockwall.

He was owner operator of the first washateria and car wash in Ferris.

He also owned Atco Inc. for several years, Globe Products, co-owner of Old Brick Yard Golf Course, owner of Prime Products, owner operator of Big D Ranch/Old Fort Dallas.

He was a former Ferris City Council member and served on the Ferris Economic Development 4A Board for several years.

He also served on the Board of Directors for South Central Bank in Hutchins, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Commercial State Bank for 30 years.

Kenneth always had a contagious smile, and he will be truly missed, but not forgotten by all that he knew and loved him.

He is survived by, his wife of 61 years, Charlene Johnson of Ferris, Texas; two sons Mickey Johnson, of Lancaster; Gary Johnson, of Ferris, Texas; one brother, Billy Jack Johnson of Reno, Nevada.



He is also survived by his grandchildren; Brian Johnson and wife Maranda Johnson, Derek Johnson and wife Sarah Johnson, Taylor Johnson, all of Ferris; three great-grandchildren; Kennedy Johnson, Addison Johnson, and Eva-Leigh Johnson, all of Ferris, Texas.



He was preceded in death by four sisters, Juanita Brown, Mildred Peace, Myrtle Reynolds, Irene Abudent, one brother Albert Johnson.



Funeral service were held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Lone Star Cowboy Church near Ferris.