Pigs, sheep, cattle – and Alpacas

By Megan Parr, MS / Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Ellis County

When most people think about organizations like 4-H or FFA, the most common projects they associate with them are things like pigs, sheep, and cattle.

As our county grows and evolves, finding different projects for our youth to be involved in seems to fit a different profile.

Alpacas are one such project.

Ellis County 4-H member, Emma Lehew, began showing Alpacas across the state of Texas last year. This project was one that Emma was very excited to be part of.

Through this project, Emma has learned many different skills like public speaking, grooming, and handling.

This project offers many different opportunities for Emma to share her knowledge and skills.

One such opportunity came from a partnership Ellis County 4-H has with Pettigrew Academy.

Emma and her mother, Melissa, had the opportunity to present a program to students at Pettigrew on what it takes to raise and care for Alpacas.

They were also able to present a demonstration on handling the animals and how to card their wool.

Emma and Melissa have taken this project from an alpaca learning project, to include a small business through Etsy.

During the program, they were able to highlight a few of the products they have constructed with the alpaca wool. Students were able to participate in the carding process, and see what alpaca wool feels like after it has been processed.

Projects like the Alpaca project, are offered through the Ellis County 4-H. To learn more about this and many other projects, please contact County Extension Agent for 4-H & Youth Development, Megan Parr at 972-825-5175 or Megan.parr@ag.tamu.edu, or like them on Facebook (Ellis County 4-H).

