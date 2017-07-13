Perry recognized as County Investment Academy member

WAXAHACHIE – Paul D. Perry, Ellis County Commissioner, pct 3, was recognized as a member of the County Investment Academy at an awards luncheon last month.

The academy is a partnership between the Texas Association of Counties and the McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University to work together in the planning of educational programs for county officials and employees.

Perry has achieved membership through completion of specific county investment courses geared to helping officials navigate investment options for their counties, have solid understanding of debt issuance, stay apprised of email scams and fraud risks and informed on other topics related to managing county funds.

“The County Investment Academy courses are instructive and give a broader and deeper view of how to manage and deal with county cash flow.

“These are some of the more useful classes I have taken in regard to county responsibilities,” said Perry.