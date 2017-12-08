Paul Perry goes to Washington

Paul D. Perry, Ellis County Commissioner, pct 3, had the privilege of visiting the White House in Washington, D.C., last month.

Perry was invited by Steve Munisteri, deputy assistant to the President and former Republican Party of Texas Chairman.

“Steve was kind enough to invite me to dine in the White House Mess, which is run by the U.S. Navy – with employees from drawn from all branches of the military -- and is located in the basement of the West Wing.

“It was definitely the best meal we’ve ever shared,” said Perry.

“I’ve eaten at a lot of nice restaurants, but the food was as good as any I’ve ever had – and the coffee was even better.”

Munisteri and Perry are friends from their college days when they were both leaders in Young Conservatives of Texas, and they’ve stayed in touch through their continued political activism.

“I was introduced to different folks on the White House Staff and was even able to chat with people who liaison with county governments throughout the country. I really appreciated that opportunity.”

During his visit, Perry was also given a tour of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the Vice President and many White House employees have their offices. The historic building was built between 1871 and 1888, was originally the State, War, and Navy Building and for many years it was also the world’s largest office building.