Panel on Race Relation meeting September 21

WAXAHACHIE – On Sept. 21, The International Day of Peace, there will be an Ellis County Community Panel on Race Relation at 6 p.m. at Ellis County Women’s Building, 407 W. Jefferson St, Waxahachie.

With race relations continuing to decline in America, our intent is to bring all groups in Ellis County together of the purpose of discussion these issues and finding solutions to peace.

The objective of this panel discussion is to raise awareness of the symbols and lines that continue to divide the nation along racial boundaries.

Recognizing that kindness, respect, and empathy resonate within every human heart, this panel will explore ways to receive help in unlocking the ability to overcome beliefs that may be racist.

Audience members will have an opportunity to receive examples of how individuals and groups can “pass the torch” though their actions to end racism in their own communities. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the prestigious, well known, panelists. You don’t want to miss this. Topics Include:

• Why does Racism Persist?

• Changing Beliefs

• Is there hope for change?

This event will be a non-participating event and will include local clergy, police, politicians, and psychologist.

For more info, please contact the panel organizers at elliscountyyoungdems@gmail.com or call 903-910-5095.