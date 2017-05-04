Palmer ISD under fire

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

PALMER – Forged paperwork, a building inspectors name signed on a document without permission, these were a few of the items that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation was reportedly in Palmer investigating on April 19 at the Independent School District, according to an email sent to this paper.

There was also the matter of an investigation regarding the cattle barn, but so far no one is talking.

Palmer resident and FFA Booster Club President Brian Derden sent an email to the paper with his own questions and was looking for some answers prior to the Palmer ISD election this Saturday.

“The school board election is getting closer,” he said.

“I want to share a few things with you to consider before the election. In my research I have found a few interesting statistics. For the 2015-16 school year our teachers’ salaries at Palmer were averaging $8,998 less than the state average. Specifically elementary teachers were making $10,671 less,middle school teachers were making $11,263 less and our high school teachers are making $5,174 less than the state average.”

Derden referenced the Texas Tribune from 2017 with this information.

Derden also raise the question of the Palmer ISD superintendent’s salary for the 2016-17 school year to, which he said is $163,681. According to the Texas Education Agency, 2017, this is well above the average of $124,866 for a superintendent in a school district with an enrollment range of 1,000 to 1,599.

The $163,681 salary actually would fall more in line with a student enrollment range of 5,000 to 9,999, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.

Palmer’ enrollment for the current school year is 1,187.

“Research indicates that teachers matter more to student achievement than any other aspect of schooling,” Derden said in his email indicating this was the reason he felt compelled to bring these numbers to the attention of the media.

“Accepting this fact, I feel strongly that we should do more to increase the salaries of our teachers in the Palmer Schools.”

In January of this year the Palmer ISD school board voted to give the superintendent a five percent raise and a five thousand dollar bonus.

That increases the salary to roughly $46,999.05 more than the state average for a 2A District like Palmer.

Palmer ISD Trustee Gary Barnes made the motion to approve seconded by Gregg Wolfe, which also included not only the five percent increase, but also a one-time bonus and adding a three-year extension to Superintendent Kevin Noack’s current contract.

In February, at the school board meeting there was an Athletic Director’s report. The Athletic director indicated he would like to see a new building built to facilitate all sport work-outs, which Derden said was to be estimated up to $500,000. He was also hoping for money to be given to improve the current field house to accommodate visitor locker rooms and a locker room remodel at the High School gym to accommodate visiting teams. A budget for this new work was not approved at that meeting.

The improvements to date have been new lockers in the Middle School locker rooms, the track has been repaired and repainted, the high school gym has new window coverings, the gym floors have been waxed and the baseball field has had some infield work done. The Coach also indicated he was happy with the athletic budget and with fund raiser monies they have been able to outfit all of the teams with nice uniforms and equipment.

The ISD Trustees also discussed dropping the Head Start program to save money. What actually occurred at the ISD meeting was a discussion of the Head Start Program with a presentation by Regina Cottongame comparing the Head Start and Pre-Kindergarten programs. The meeting minutes at the Palmer ISD website or not detailed enough to determine what the outcome of this conversation was and Derden did not include that information.

“Where are the School Districts priorities,” Derden asked? “Having $4.2 million in the bank? Continuing to provide proven programs like Head Start? Or, just keep cutting staff, positions, programs and cost so that they can justify another raise and additional bonuses to our Superintendent, again, next year?”

There was a 7 – 0 with a motion by Gregg Wolfe and seconded by Rodney Winn to approve the Bulldog College Prep Academy. This program will start with the incoming freshmen. Students must test and qualify for acceptance and meet criteria in order to receive dual credit classes at upon graduation will also have earned a two-year Associates degree.

An email also mentioned that a public information request in regard to a number of receipts for items purchase for school security was not honored. The question “Look at hand written receipt from TDSA, dated 05-06-2015. Why does a school official require a $100 custom trigger job for a concealed carry weapon used on our school campus?”