Ovilla water rates to increase

BY RITA COOK / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council voted at this month’s council meeting to increase resident and commercial water rates for the new fiscal year.

This will be the first water rate increase since September 2014. Council voted unanimously to make this move directing staff to return with an ordinance to revise the current water rates.

In June, the Dallas Water Utilities 2017 summary showed increasing the wholesale flat rate for water in Ovilla by .13 cents.

The current water rates in the city are a minimum of $11.26 for zero to 1000 gallons of use.

The sewer rates are a flat fee of $14 plus additional cost when necessary.

The maximum for the sewer rates is determined by a customer’s winter average or the city average if the customer does not have an established winter average.

The city council also voted unanimously on a resolution to approve a Master Subscription Agreement with GovPilot, which will be effective October 1, 2017 for the new fiscal year. Staff received a demonstration from several providers to automate processes in the areas of code enforcement, pet licensing, permitting and work orders. It was pointed out that no funds for this new service will be deducted from the current fiscal year budget. The annual fee for GovPilot’s service will be $5000.

A discussion was had regarding a public hearing item that was held on July 10. An Order of Abatement for a “Nuisance Outside Storage” on Oakwood Lane was discussed as the owner was given 30 days to follow the city ordinance.

A recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission saw no action regarding the decreasing of the square-footage for a residential dwelling in the Bryson Manor Phase 2 and 3 additions. The consideration was requested by James Moon on behalf of Massey Shaw asking if the square footage in these new dwellings could be lowered from 2,400 square to 2,000 square-feet.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to keep the square footage requirements at 2,400 square-feet for living areas in newly erected or constructed residential dwellings.

Council took no action on an item to consider improvements to culvert/ditch work on Cockrell Hill Road and Main Street. There have been concerns and conversations about the need to widen the road. It was recommended to move the stripes from the inside of the curb off the edge of the roadway and move the center stripe and edge marking to the far west edge of the road. This would then allow two 12-foot lanes.

Ovilla’s new City Manager John Dean was appointed to the Trinity River Authority of Texas Red Oak Regional Wastewater System Advisory committee. This item routinely along with a variety of customary consent agenda items.

The Fire Department reported that positions were 100% filled. The department also received $5,750 from the Texas A & M Forest Service Fire Department Insurance Program Accepted Assistant to Firefighter grant award with a cost sharing of five percent. It was noted on the Fire Department report that the Fire Department will be purchasing 20 new self-contained breathing apparatus to wear to enter a hazardous environment.