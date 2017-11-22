OVILLA: Waste service cost to increase

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – It was an uneventful City Council meeting in Ovilla last week with the only highlight being an increase for residents regarding the city’s refuse service.

In a unanimous vote 5–0, moved for approval by Place Two Councilmember Dean Oberg and seconded by Mayor Pro Tem David Griffin Waste Connections of Texas was given the nod to increase its cost of service by 3.2-percent.

Cost for Ovilla residents will increase from $13.26 to 13.68 per home per month effective Dec. 1.

This annual adjustment was made based on the consumer price index for the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“While we do our best to keep expenses low, industry cost pressures have increased, and we are formally requesting to increase the current rates by 3.2-percent in accordance with our agreement,” said Dick Demien, municipal marketing manager, Waste Connections in a letter dated Nov. 6 to the City of Ovilla.

Consent agenda items passed including the routine financials over $5,000, an investment report ending in September, council meeting agendas and the annual interlocal cooperation contract between the city of Ovilla and Ellis County.

Councilmember Doug Hunt, place 5, requested a resolution be pulled for further discussion regarding the Ellis Appraisal District Ballot for member to the Board of Directors. The item regarding the Dallas County Appraisal District ballot for a fourth member to the Board of Directors was routinely approved.

There were no comments at the public hearing regarding a final plat application pertaining to the Butler-Waters Addition.

The public hearing involved dividing 5.28 acres into two separate residential lots with one lot being 3.62 acres and the second lot 1.52 acres.

This land is located at 845 E. Highland Road in Ellis County.

This replat item passed unanimously as did an amendment to the Engineering Services Agreement with Birkhoff, Hendricks and Carter, LLP, pertaining to the Red Oak Creek 12-inch Water Line.

The consent agenda item in regard to the Ellis Appraisal District also passed with Oberg moving to cast all 34 Ovilla votes to elect Phillip Lynch as Director to the Ellis Appraisal District for the years 2018-2019.

This item was seconded by Griffin.

No action taken on a number of items on the agenda including the revised Strategic Plan, a Code of Ordinance item regarding mowing rights-of-way, road reflectors on Silverwood and Shadowwood Trail, the updating of the city’s current dumpster regulations or the need to purchase a speed monitoring device for the city.