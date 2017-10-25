Ovilla Veteran’s Wreath Ceremony Nov. 5

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – As in years past the local Daughter of the American Revolution’s Old Chisholm Trail Chapter, NSDAR, will hold its annual wreath ceremony in Ovilla for Veteran’s Day.

“The annual Veteran’s Recognition Celebration hosted by the City of Ovilla, Texas will be held on Nov. 5 at Heritage Park on Main Street,” said Pat Thibodeau who is in charge of this year’s event.

Thibodeau said the public is invited to attend.

During the ceremony all Veterans will be recognized and lapel pins will be distributed to attendees, with special gifts for Vietnam Veterans.

“Ovilla is very pleased to host the fourth annual wreath laying ceremony in honor of our Veterans,” said Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier.

“Everyone is encouraged to attend and honor our Veterans for their service to our country.”

While Thibodeau did not respond by press time with a number, in the past as many as 40 flags have been placed during the ceremony. It was several years ago that the chapter also began laying wreaths on these same graves at Christmas.

The November ceremony usually begins with a message by the mayor followed by the Honor Guard and then the laying of the wreaths. No schedule was sent indicating this year’s timeline, but the ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m.

The annual event is sponsored by Old Chisholm Trail Chapter, NSDAR of Duncanville.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR or twitter.com/TodaysDAR.