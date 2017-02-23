Ovilla sets annual Clean-Up Day for April 29

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council set April 29 as the date for the city’s annual Clean-up Day. Clean-up Day takes place one time per year and is when residents can haul all sorts of hard-to-dispose-of-trash to the city’s designated clean-up day location.

The City Council unanimously approved the placement site of the new Heritage Park restroom facility. Council decided on a location that would not block the view of the park or taking up parking space, but still be near water, sewer and electricity.

A Resolution passed approving the Land Use Assumptions and Capital Improvements Plan for the City’s proposed Water and Wastewater Impact Fee Service Area. This approval was based on the recommendation from the Capital Improvement and Impact Fee Advisory Committee.

Council also accepted the Annual Financial Audit Report for the year ending Sept. 30, 2016. The report was prepared by Yeldell, Wilson, Wood and Reeve, P.C.

City council discussed, but did not make a decision on designating the Ovilla Police Station as a safe zone. This type of “safe zone” has recently been set up in other Best Southwest Cities and it allows residents a place to meet when buying or selling through the internet.

In the past individuals buying or selling over the internet have fallen victim to various crimes ranging from murder to robbery to simple theft when meeting strangers for an exchange. If the Ovilla Police Department is designated a safe zone in the future, this would include establishing a specific internet exchange zone covered by video surveillance.

The Ovilla Police Department did get the go ahead to establish the City of Ovilla Citizens on Patrol Program.

In an earlier interview with Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham he said,“The program involves citizens taking some responsibility for their community and working with the police to make it a better, safer place.”

Some basic activities participants would learn include patrolling in a city police vehicle with the appropriate Citizens on Patrol signage, reporting suspicious behavior to the on duty police officers, conducting vacation house checks, assisting with traffic direction/control at accident scenes and road closures, providing assistance at special events and PR assistance at local events as well as providing code enforcement assistance in identification of violations.

“This program involves minimal public contact and is not designed to replace police officers or to put citizens in harm’s way,” Windham said. “It is designed to get the citizens involved in the preservation of their community and to assist police in the day to day duties of officers.”

Council passed a Resolution between the City and Lee Engineering, LLC for the preparation of a Rough Proportionality Study for Hidden Valley Residential Development. This Resolution is in regard to 117 acres of land that a developer is interested in purchasing in Hidden Valley Estates.

The developer will pay the city $3,500 to prepare the study and the city will forward the approved preliminary plat details and traffic plan that had previously been prepared.

Lee Engineering will prepare the study as directed and forward to the city and new developer.