Ovilla Service League presents check to police

By Rita Cook/ The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla Service League presented the city’s Police Department with a check in the amount of $21,000 according to Service League spokesperson Jo Ann Graham.

Graham said “This is well above any previous amount raised.”

Each year the money goes to either the police or fire department.

The Ovilla Service League members presented the giant check to Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham at the Service League’s monthly meeting last week.

The check will also be presented again at the May Ovilla City Council meeting.

The money was raised from the annual spaghetti dinner the Ovilla Service League puts together each year.

There were over 200 people who attended the dinner in support and Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier said “This was one of the largest crowds in recent memory.”

While funds were raised through the cost of the dinner, there was also a silent and live auction as in years past.

Graham said there were comments about the auctions items this year being the best selection and best displayed ever.

“This was a great year to Back the Blue and Ovilla came out in throngs to do just that,” Graham said. “Lots of long-time residents had a wonderful time talking with old friends and neighbors and the food was, as always, terrific.”

Windham said the money will be used in the department for medical kits, exercise equipment and workout gear.

“The Police Department would like to thank the Service League, the donors and the citizens of the community for the outpouring of support,” Windham said. “This was the largest donation in the history of the dinner.”

The Ovilla Service League also named the officers for next year. The president will be Sandy Cawley with Belinda Christian taking the role of vice president. Jalayn Helm was named secretary and Moon Cox will be treasurer.

The ladies are also gearing up to host a thank you dinner to all City of Ovilla employees on Friday, May 12 at the City Hall.

“We have done this several times before, but not a designated annual thing,” Graham concluded.