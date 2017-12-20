Ovilla selects company to create parks master plan

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council voted unanimously last week to hire Grantworks Plan to create the parks master plan for the city.

Cost of the Grantworks plan is $6,000 and could include their assisting the city in securing grants for park improvements as well.

There are three parks benefiting from the Parks Master Plan in the City of Ovilla. The Master Plan will cover a time frame of 10 years.

In a letter from Grantworks outlining some of the benefits of choosing the company it was indicated “Grantworks is Texas’ number one provider of planning services for smaller communities.”

The City Council also voted 5–0 for a revised Strategic Plan that had previously been approved by the Economic Development Corporation and the Park Board.

Additional Regular Agenda items that passed included a unanimous vote on a resolution for a one-year extension of the depository service agreement with the city.

Discussion continued regarding a Code of Ordinance change for the requirements that need to be met permanent dumpsters in the city. The City Council is still trying to determine how the dumpsters should be screened before making a final decision on the Ordinance wording. Staff was asked to bring the item back to the next city council meeting for further discussion and possible approval.

Several residents spoke at the meeting regarding a Code of Ordinance that was revised removing the city’s involvement with HOA fees. It was determined by the City Attorney, TML Legal Staff and the Texas Attorney General City that the city cannot collect HOA fees for an association. The ordinance that passed at the meeting repeals the code previously in place that allowed for the city to collect the fees on the HOA’s behalf.

Council also voted yes to establish fees and bank draft transactions that were within the law. Currently, the city is charging more than is allowable by state for charges less than $60.

Consent agenda items passed unanimously in one vote including September 2017 financial transactions over $5000, the minutes from the November City Council meeting and briefing session and the Dallas County Incident Module Software.

There was no action taken on an item for a fire alarm monitoring agreement.

The various departments presented council with monthly reports beginning with the Police Department. Ovilla Police Chief Brian Windham gave the city council a report about this year’s Police Department Toy Drive, which was a success.

He also indicated on this monthly report there were 25,154 calls for service as of the end of November. This number was down from November 2106 year to date.

The Fire Department personnel reported all shift in November were 100% covered with three minimum.

Ovilla City Administrator John Dean offered his report including details about Hidden Valley Estates. The Preliminary Prat has been approved by P & Z and the City Council and plans for the sanity sewer have already been reviewed and returned to the developer for comments.