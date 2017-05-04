Ovilla City Manager resigns

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council voted unanimously in a specially called meeting last week to appoint Ovilla City Secretary Pam Woodall as the Interim City Manager effective June 1, 2017.

Woodall will take over the position due to the recent resignation of current City Manager Dennis Burn.

No other business was conducted at the council meeting.Woodall has served as the City Secretary for the city of Ovilla since 2006.

In the interim position she will direct all city departments and activities until a new full-time City Manager is hired.

The search for a full time city manager will begin immediately.

Burns submitted his resignation last week stated, according to Ovilla City Councilmember David Griffin, that he regretted having to resign, but had no choice but to move back to New Mexico where he will take over the reins of the family construction business.

His last day of work for the city of Ovilla will be May 31.

“We were disappointed to learn that Dennis is retiring and moving to New Mexico,” Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier said.

"We appreciate his service the past two years and wish him and his family a great future.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the city manager position by contacting Woodall for more information, a job description and to receive an application for the position.

Applicants can also go online to the Texas Municipal League website and view job opportunities or the City of Ovilla website.

Woodall for her part is excited to step into the interim role.

“Big shoes to fill and a lot of work to add to my plate, but I am a pleaser and my goal is to serve my Mayor, Council and the residents of Ovilla,” she said of the new opportunity.

Woodall said she plans to retire from the City of Ovilla, and as the city secretary she will also continue to maintain council’s direction until a new city manager is hired.

“I plan to support Mayor Dormier and the Council with the continued assistance from our city staff in keeping Ovilla running smoothly until council hires a new CM, suitable for Ovilla,” she concluded.

“We are a great working team and there are many facets in municipal government. Each director and department has their own expertise and knowledge. It takes us all working together.”