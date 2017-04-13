Ovilla approves group for online citation payments

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – Ovilla City Council members were all present at this month’s city council meeting where items were approved unanimously throughout.

The first regular agenda item was a routine ordinance wording clarification in conjunction with the “Nuisances” Code of Ordinances.

Council approved a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission for the final plat application approval for Bryson Manor Phase 2. The application was filed by Massey Shaw. The approval allows for the development of 30 residential lots at the NE corner of Bryson Lane and Shiloh Road.

Council agreed with the Planning and Zoning Commission Advisory Committee setting a public hearing for final consideration on the update of the city’s Impact Fees. These fees will need to be paid by any developer looking for a building permit for a new development. The public hearing is set for May 8.

An ordinance amendment was approved regarding the terms of office for members of the Park Board. It was noted in the revision after expiration of a two-year term members shall serve until a replacement is appointed.

The expiration dates of each Park Board member’s seat was noted in the revision and an explanation allowing members to serve more than one term.

An action passed regarding a resolution to approve the City of Ovilla’s use of “The Payment Group, LLC and its division, TRAFFICPAYMENT.COM, (TP) for the license of TP online citation payment services.

City staff noted this service is currently being provided in other Best Southwest cities.

It was recommended by Ovilla’s Municipal Judge. The service is provided at no cost payment to the city, but defendants still have the right to appear at court to handle their citation or warrant.

A discussion involved a presentation from Orasi and the Ovilla Economic Development Corporation discussing the continuing proposed Strategic Plan.

Under the consent agenda item, the January 2017 Financial Transactions over $5,000 passed as did the briefing session and minutes of the Feb. 13 regular council meeting.

The city council passed a resolution Supporting House Bill 1427 relating to a municipalities ability to enforce zoning and other land use regulations against electric companies and approved a contract to lease voting machines.