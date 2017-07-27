New Principal for Red Oak High School

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Correspondent

RED OAK – Red Oak High School’s new principal Dr. Miller Beaird was introduced at the July 17 school board meeting.

Beaird has served as middle school principal at Nick Kerr Middle School in Burleson ISD for the last five years. While there, he was a finalist for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Administrator Award. He was also a finalist for the Texas Computer Education Association Administrator of the Year Award for two consecutive years.

The schools he has led have been recognized as some of the best in the state by the Texas Business Education Coalition and Texas Monthly.

He earned his Doctorate in Education from the University of Phoenix, his Master’s of Education from the University of North Texas, and his Bachelor’s degree in Education from Texas Tech University.

Dr. Beaird and wife Brandie, who is regional sales manager for Westlake Financial have two children, Lauren age 27 and Landon age 15.

“I am very excited to be a part of such an awesome school and community. I look forward to continuing the awesome legacy of Red Oak HS, and adding to it” said Beaird.