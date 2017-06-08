New officers named for Ovilla Service League

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – It’s that time again. The ladies of the Ovilla Service League have named new officers for the next two years.

Jo Ann Graham, the incoming treasurer for the Ovilla Service League said, “The officers are elected every two years unless someone resigns and it is necessary to fill a position.”

Named to the seats effective last week on June 1 were Sandy Cawley, president; Belinda Christian, junior president; Jalayn Helm, secretary and Graham, treasurer.

The Committee chairs will include Communications, Jane Watson; Sunshine, Carolee Juergens; Historian, Windy Zabojnik and Charities, Peggy Dickey.

Graham explained the junior president serves for two years and then becomes the president.

The immediate past president becomes the historian putting Zabojnik in that seat for the next two years.

Other than president and junior president there is no limit to the time a member can serve in a position.

Graham has served in the past as treasurer and also in the capacity of secretary at one time too.

Helm has served as secretary in the past as well.

Every year the Ovilla Service League holds their annual summer picnic while on hiatus.

This year is no different. The picnic will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

As in years past it is a potluck dinner and guests are encouraged to attend to learn more about the Ovilla Service League.

Graham said members are also encouraged to bring small, wrapped gifts to be used as prizes in the after dinner bingo game. School supplies including back packs are also being collected to be given to North Ellis County Outreach.

“We have collected items for North Ellis County Outreach each month for many, many years,” said Graham.

“The picnic has been held for many, many, at least 25-plus, years.

‘We have traditionally collected food items each month, school supplies at the picnic and gifts at the Christmas party.”

No word on any new developments for the upcoming Ovilla Service League and new officers.

Graham concluded, “I am not aware of anything new for the coming year, but there has not been a meeting to discuss with the new officers and there will not be until September.”