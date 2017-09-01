New laws go into effect Sept. 1

AUSTIN – State lawmakers passed a raft of bills during the regular legislative session this spring, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed many of the measures into law.

The new regulations range from the high-profile and contentious, such as the o-called sanctuary cities ban, to the more obscure, such as a measure allowing Texans to openly carry swords in public.

Here’s a list of some of the new laws, most of which take effect Sept. 1.

Sanctuary cities ban

Beginning Sept. 1, local entities prohibiting law enforcement officers from asking a person’s immigration status can be criminally punished.

The law creates fines of $25,000 a day for law enforcement jurisdictions – such as cities, counties and universities – that violate the measure and a criminal penalty for police chiefs and sheriffs who fail to follow the law’s guidelines.

Texting-while-driving ban

Texans will no longer be allowed to “read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped,” according to a law that takes effect Sept. 1.

Fines for doing so will range from $25 to $99 for a first offense. Lawmakers have been working on a texting-while-driving ban for a decade, and support for the ban surged in March after a distracted driver slammed into a church bus, killing 13 people.

‘Lunch-shaming’

Come Sept. 1, public schools will have to institute grace periods for students who don’t have money to pay for school lunches.

The law, sponsored by Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, requires schools to notify parents when students have low lunch account balances.

Previously, schools often gave students cold sandwiches when they couldn’t pay for lunch.

Knives

Texans will legally be allowed to carry swords, machetes, sa­bers, spears and knives with blades more than 5.5 inches long in most public places starting Sept. 1.

The measure met some resistance after a University of Texas at Austin student killed a fellow student with a large hunting knife in May.

House Bill 1935 amends Texas Penal Code Section 46.016 to remove the term “illegal knife” and create the term “location-restricted knife.” Knives will no longer be specifically classified as daggers, dirks, stilettos or swords. Instead, all knives that have a blade over 5.5 inches from guard to tip will be location-restricted.

As of Sept. 1, so long as you’re over the age of 18, it’ll be legal for you to carry your location-restricted knife on your person anywhere that isn’t set out by law as being restricted.

What are these restricted areas? 51% establishments, high school, collegiate, or professional sporting events, correctional facilities, hospitals, mental hospitals, nursing facilities, amusement parks, and places of religious worship. Also, the premises of a school are off-limits.

Anywhere else you’re free to carry your location-restricted knife unless you’re under the age of 18, in which case you can only have that knife on your own property, in your own motor vehicle or watercraft, or under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian.

NFA items for self-defense

House Bill 1819 will remove suppressors from the list of prohibited weapons, if and only if, the Federal Hearing Protection Act of 2017 becomes law.

This bill also clarifies the murky issues surrounding the Mossberg 590 Shockwave. It amends Texas Penal Code 4605 to state those weapons not subject to ATF registration, are not prohibited weapons under Texas law.

This means that since the ATF has chosen not to regulate the Mossberg Shockwave, despite its 14-inch shotgun barrel, Texas will follow suit, and not consider this item a short-barreled shotgun.

Improvised explosive devices

House Bill 913 has added improvised explosive devices to the list of prohibited weapons.

This law defines IED as the completed and operational bomb, which means unassembled, non-military components, or explosive components used for target practice, for example, Tannerite, still legal to possess.

Security officers

If you’re a school employee, volunteer emergency service personnel, or volunteer church security, and you’ve got an LTC, your carry rights have been expanded and clarified through bills SB1566, HB435, and SB2065. Texas Peace Officers who are off duty have also had their carry rights expanded through HB873.

License renewal fees

Finally, if you’re looking to get your license to carry, or it’s time for your renewal, you’re in luck.

SB16 reduces the application fee from $140 to $40, and the renewal fee from $70 to $40. SB263 also does away with the minimum caliber requirements for your firearm used to qualify during the range portion of your license-to-carry class.