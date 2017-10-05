National Night Out celebrated

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Come October every year, local cities in Ellis County celebrate an event that is meant to bring communities together. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held the first Tuesday in October with cities participating this year including Ferris, Red Oak, Ovilla and Palmer.

Texas, unlike the other 49 states holds its NNO event in October, other states around the country since 1984 have held the annual event on the first Tuesday of August.

National Night Out is all about recognizing the importance of the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in an effort to bring back a sense of community.

Established in 1984 with funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice, the event was originally part of the National Association of Town Watch, a nationwide organization dedicated to the “development, maintenance, and protection of community-based, law enforcement affiliated crime prevention activities,” according to the National Night Out website.

Since its inception National Night Out activities have reportedly increased from 2.5 million people in 400 communities to more than 32 million people in 9,530 communities by 1999.

Locally, it’s a time when residents get to know the officers who patrol the streets, enjoy a hamburger or hot dog, play games and enjoy a sense of oneness and community.

In Red Oak this year, Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf said “National Night Out is an opportunity for first responders and community to get to know each other on a more intimate level. This event acts as a catalyst in breaking down stereotypes, communicating mutual concerns and the needs of each community. This ultimately builds stronger relationships that provide for safer communities through understanding and effective dialogues. Not to mention it’s just fun.”

The City of Red Oak’s National Night Out event is typically a real draw for residents and is held in the Parking Lot of the Red Oak Police Department.

This year the Red Oak Organizers also gave a “Thank You” to Target as well as several local businesses who helped sponsor the evening, said Joane Muhammad, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police.

In the City of Ferris, NNO festivities were held at Mutz Park. Police officials said, “the event is intended to strengthen the police and community partnership and to promote crime prevention awareness among the citizens.”

A free event, residents were treated to food, family games, prizes and giveaways. The Ferris NNO event is operated by community volunteers and is funded through donations.

City of Ovilla Chief of Police Brian Windham said that cities NNO event featured food, music, bounce houses and face painting. The event was held behind City Hall and Windham said it is an event in which everyone is invited to join and interact with the police and fire departments while also enjoying an evening in the park.

For the City of Palmer, Krystal Zamarripa, police secretary, Palmer Police Department said, “Our National Night out is to help promote crime prevention and have our community come together.”

The residents in Palmer were able to join in a raffle with gift certificates and gift cards from several businesses while also taking part in free hot dogs, popcorn, pickles and cotton candy. There were also a variety of local vendors in attendance as well as the Ennis Fire Department with their fire truck.