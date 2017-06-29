Nadya Ferguson awarded Riggs Scholarship

WAXAHACHIE – Nadya Ferguson was announced as this year’s Riggs Scholarship Fund Recipient.

The Riggs Scholarship is awarded to incoming students who have demonstrated leadership in an AG church, school and community and have a minimum GPA of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Only two scholarships are awarded to one male and female high school senior over a four-year period. The scholarship amount can be up to $30,000 each.

Ferguson, a high school senior from Healy, Alaska, was ecstatic about receiving the award.

“I started crying because I knew I couldn’t afford college and I was so happy,” Ferguson said. “I felt like it was God saying ‘You can go. You can go to college’.”

Ferguson received an ACT score of 30 out of a 36 point-scale. In 2016, US students average a composite score of 20.8 on the ACT. Along with her impressive test scores, Ferguson is also a talented bassoonist. She plans to study Musical Performance during her time at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).

Along with music, Ferguson also expressed her interest in psychology. She hopes to be a clinical psychologist one day and work with clients that suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Both of Ferguson’s parents and her grandfather attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU). She previously lived in Arkansas and Texas when she was younger and was familiar with SAGU’s campus.

“I just felt like SAGU was a really good option,” Ferguson said.

Recipients of this award must maintain a 3.5 GPA in college and be actively involved in an AG church and demonstrate his or her gifts toward Kingdom expansion.

The Riggs Scholarship is named after former General Superintendent Ralph Riggs, who was an early advocate for higher education in the Assemblies of God. In an effort to assist students in attending one of the Assemblies of God's endorsed schools, AG Trust and The Alliance for Assemblies of God Higher Education created the Riggs Scholarship Fund.

For more information about AG Trust and to complete an application, visit AG Trust Online.