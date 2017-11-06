Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death in teenagers in the USA

According to an article placed in the Star-Telegram in January 2016, teen motor vehicle accidents are on the rise with more than 76,000 accidents and 144 teen fatalities occurring in 2015 in the state of Texas alone.

This harrowing increase has led safe-driving initiatives as well as parents from across the state to focus their efforts on better educating teens behind the wheel.

Both teen drivers and their parents can take certain steps to reduce the risk of teen car accidents by simply following a few basic road safety rules.

It is estimated that 1 in every 5 motor vehicle accidents in Texas are caused by distracted driving with 58 people being killed in 2015 due to distracted teens being behind the wheel.

Distraction broadly refers to anything that takes the driver’s attention away from the road and in the case of teens it often includes the using of cell phones or interacting with their passenger friends.

In order to minimize the risk of being distracted behind the wheel a range of safe-driving tips need to be adhered to.

Stay off your phone

If you are driving, your phone should be packed away.

The only time you should be using a cell phone in a car is in an emergency and even then you need to pull over first.

Texting or talking on the phone while driving will cause a huge distracting that will have you missing the impossible audio and visual cues needed to avoid an accident. Apart from receiving a fine for using a cell phone while driving you could also cause a serious accident that could cost you own life as well as the lives of innocent bystanders.

If you are prone to receiving calls while driving invest in a handsfree unit to minimize the distraction associated with phone use while driving.

Don’t drive if you are drowsy

If you are drowsy don’t get behind the wheel, or pull off the road if you are already driving.

Drowsiness can increase your risk of an accident by nearly 4 times.

A government study showed that up to 37-percent of drivers in the USA have either nodded off or fallen asleep behind the wheel at least once since becoming licensed drivers.

If you are tired get off the road immediately, do not try to get home faster.

Limit the amount of passenger activity in the car

Driving with your peers in the car can create a very dangerous driving environment as teen drivers are likely to focus more on the antics of their friends than on the road.

Limiting the number of friends you transport is generally easier than to control their activities inside the car.

Do not give in to peer pressure, it could cost you your life.

Do not eat or drink while driving

Running short of time is no reason for distracted driving.

While finishing your breakfast in the car on the way to school or work may seem like an ideal time-saver you will end up paying less attention to the road.

Food and drink spills are known to be a major cause of distraction.

Keep your car a food-free zone to ensure all your focus remains where it should.

People spend a lot of time in their cars, especially teen drivers taking full advantage of their new-found independence. When you get behind the steering wheel you need to focus all your attention on the road.

Do your texting and other arbitrary things before turning the ignition and you will significantly increase your chances of reaching your destination safely.