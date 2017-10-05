More than 2,000 attend Ovilla’s Heritage Day

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – It was the annual Heritage Day event in Ovilla and as usual it drew crowds. In fact, according to Ovilla City Manager, John Dean the event drew more than 2,000 attendees this year.

In its 32nd year for 2017 the event was spearheaded by Ovilla City Councilmember Doug Hunt with a theme “Ovilla Small Town – Texas Style.

The event officially began with a one-mile parade that included 25 entries as well as United States Congressman Joe Barton, County Commissioner Kyle Butler, pct. 4 and Mayor Richard Dormier.

The parade’s Grand Marshall was Noma Lankford.

“We had another great Heritage Day celebration this year. The weather cooperated and the crowd enjoyed the parade, music, and merchandise of the many vendors participating,” said Dormier.

Music was provided throughout the day by the Red Oak Opry and the Vertical Band. There were numerous free activities for children including bounce houses and a climbing wall. And of course, those in attendance enjoyed plenty of food, drinks, and many wares for all age groups, Dean said.

“I want to thank the City staff for their hard work as well as Councilman Doug Hunt for representing the city council in organizing the event again this year,” Dormier concluded. “We appreciate all the sponsors, parade entries and vendors for helping make this celebration another huge success for our citizens.”

Heritage Day in Ovilla began in 1985.

Previously, the Ovilla Chamber of Commerce had held several special “get together days” in the late ’70s.

Those events were held in the spring and included a running event and community party. In the mid-1980s in an effort to bring the city together and develop an all-inclusive community spirit the city council, led by then Mayor Charlie Morton, decided to emulate the trend that was being seen in several surrounding cities, including Red Oak’s Founders Day.

At that time, Heritage Day started small with a few booths and local craftsmen displaying their products.

Then Mayor Morton finalized the layout of the booths, installed electricity and set the date as the fourth Saturday in September.

The rest, as they say, is history and the City of Ovilla has been making the annual heritage event each year bigger and better than the one’s before.