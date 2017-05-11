Miracle Foundation launches unique Mother’s Day campaign to benefit orphaned children

AUSTIN – There are millions of orphaned children in the developing world, many of whom languish in sub-standard institutions with deplorable conditions, where even their most basic needs are not met. That’s why Miracle Foundation, a non-profit organization that empowers orphans to reach their full potential, is launching its unique Mother’s Day campaign.

The 501(c)(3) charity, which brings life-changing care to the world’s orphans, hopes to raise funds by May 14 to provide clean water, nutritious food, healthcare and a quality education for mother-less children—all in a stable, loving, nurturing environment.

“This Mother’s Day, we invite you to honor your mom in a very meaningful way, by participating in our campaign,” said Caroline Boudreaux, founder of Miracle Foundation. “Doing so will engage both you and your mom in the lives of less fortunate children in the developing world.”

To honor a mom, gift-givers simply visit www.MiracleFoundation.org/mothers.

There, they can make a tax-deductible donation in the name of their mother—or other special woman in their lives.

Supporters at all donation levels will receive a beautiful certificate they can share with their honoree for Mother’s Day.

In addition to the special Mother’s Day certificate, donors at two levels will receive additional perks:

• $60 & up: eBook from Amazon’s Kindle Store (electronic code for Tina Fey’s Bossypants sent to donors via email, within 1 business day after donation)

• $125 & up: Gourmet chocolates from Maggie Louise Confections (chocolates sent to honorees via mail, shipped within 2 business days after donation)