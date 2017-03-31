Milford VFD converts military vehicle into firefighting apparatus

MILFORD – Milford Volunteer Fire Department has been serving their community since 1898 during the time of the bucket brigade.

They have always looked for ways to better serve their community and converting a military vehicle into a multipurpose firefighting machine adds greater capacity to the department.

Milford VFD received an excess Stewart Stevenson 2.5-ton cargo truck through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program managed by the U.S. Forest Service and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“The volunteers did the conversion along with students from the Milford Agriculture class,” said Milford VFD Fire Chief Mark Jackson.

“The students were excited to contribute to the community and learn new skills while helping with the truck transformation. The vehicle was painted a non-military color and reconfigured to accommodate a new slip-on unit.”

The slip-on unit is a self-contained firefighting apparatus used as a fast attack piece of equipment.

It was funded with a $20,000 grant through Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

According to Jackson, the department’s protection area covers 54 square miles and consists of farm land, wooded areas with rough terrain and a portion of Interstate 35.

“The truck will be used for wildland fires, high-water rescues and traffic control for vehicle accidents on I-35,” said Jackson.

“The new slip-on unit has a 750-gallon water tank so the truck can also transport water to the rural areas that do not have access to a water supply in case of a structure fire or during mutual aid.”

Twelve volunteers serve the community of 1200 residents.

The department has open enrollment for dedicated volunteers that would like to contribute back to their community. Anyone wanting to apply may do so by attending a meeting at the fire station the second and fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through its various fire department assistance programs. For more information on the programs offered, please visit www.texasfd.com.