Midlothian police fatally shoot man

MIDLOTHIAN – A Midlotion police officer shot and killed an armed man during domestic disturbance call Saturday afternoon.

A woman called police from a neighbor’s house about 3:30 p.m. to report she had been badly beaten by her husband, who was inside their home in the 5200 block of Charisma Drive.

Mark Robert Carlberg, 51, was standing in front of his house holding a gun when officers arrived.

Despite orders to drop the weapon, the man turned toward the officers and pointed the gun at them, police reported. One of the officers fired twice, striking the man in the chest.

He was transported to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, where he died.

The man’s wife was transported to Methodist with serious injuries, police said. Her condition was not available Sunday night.

Police had not been called to the residence before.

Midlothian police are investigating the shooting and have requested assistance from the Texas Rangers.

The name of the officer involved has not been released is on administrative leave.