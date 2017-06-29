Midlothian native serves aboard Navy destroyer

By Kayla Good / Navy Office of Community Outreach

PEARL HARBOR – A Midlothian, Texas native and 2015 Midlothian High School graduate, Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Neal is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS O’Kane.

Neal works as a cryptologic technician aboard the guided missile destroyer operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A Navy cryptologic technician is responsible for identifying radars that could pose a possible threat to the ship.

“I like the people I am surronding by within my job,” said Neal. “I feel like I am making a difference with my job.”

With the ability to conduct anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, destroyers are capable of sustained maritime operations supporting forward naval presence, maritime security, sea control, deterrence of aggressive actions on U.S. partners around the globe, as well as humanitarian assistance.

Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide credible combat power, at and from the sea.

Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship.

Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly.

They do everything from to maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.

“This is my first ship and I enjoy the environment here,” said Neal.

“Everyone is really welcoming when you arrive and they help you adjust quickly while helping you do the best you can do.”

Challenging living conditions build strong fellowship among the crew. The crew is motivated, and can quickly adapt to changing conditions.

It is a busy life of specialized work, watches, and drills. Serving aboard a guided missile destroyer instills accountability and toughness and fosters initiative and integrity.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” added Neal. “It makes me feel like I am accomplishing something that will lead to the greater good. I like knowing that I am contributing to keeping everyone safe.”