Man jailed after remains identified as live-in girlfriend

ELLIS COUNTY – Authorities arrested a murder suspect after human remains found scattered across a rural Ellis County field were identified as his live-in girlfriend.

Guy Lynch, 47, is being held in the Ellis County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, charged in the death of Tia Marie Spearman, 21.

In July, a hunter walking through an open field south of Ennis found Spearman’s remains scattered over a large area, along with a Pilot Point High School T-shirt.

The body wasn’t identified until last Monday when Lancaster police reached out to Ellis County deputies to inform them of a missing-person

Spearman was from Lawton, Okla., but had moved to North Texas where she’d been living with Lynch in Little Elm, authorities said.

Her family hadn’t heard from her since May.

Last week, Little Elm police arrested Lynch after homicide detectives found evidence linking him to the slaying,

Her cause of death has not released.