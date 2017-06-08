Loop 9 public hearing set for June 20 in Ferris

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – For anyone wondering what happened to the Loop 9 project well its back in the forefront again.

A recent pending public notice indicated a draft Environmental Assessment will be available for the public to review and a Loop 9 public hearing will take place on June 20 at Ferris High School.

The draft will be available for viewing beginning at 6 p.m. and the public hearing will begin at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the hearing is to present the planned improvements for the project and collect public comment.

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing the construction of a new location frontage road system between Interstate 35 East and Interstate 45 through Dallas and Ellis counties.

Loop 9 has been identified in transportation planning efforts for a number of years, but changes in demographics; traffic growth and forecasts; and the potential to connect to other major facilities have driven the need to re-evaluate the overall concept of the facility.

Between 2006 and 2011, TxDOT developed schematic plans and evaluated potential natural, cultural, and socio-economic impacts for the Loop 9 Southeast project.

The proposed project was evaluated as a 6-lane new location controlled access tollway with intermittent access roads between US 287 and I-20 within a 450- to 600-foot corridor depending on interchange location.

As noted the proposed project would also include the preservation of right-of-way for an ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility.

In regard to the Public Hearing and its concern for the local area the project is about 10 miles in distance and the notice indicates the “proposed new location roadway is intended to address population growth, transportation demand, system linkages and connectivity among the existing roadway facilities.”

“As currently proposed, the project would consist of a single two-lane, two-way frontage road within the ultimate proposed right-of-way footprint for the project.”

This will be Phase 1.

The new location frontage road system would consist of three 12-foot lanes with a wide median, an eight-foot inside shoulder and an eight–foot outside shoulder for bicycle accommodations within the rural section of the proposed roadway.

There would also be one 14-foot-wide outside shared-use lane and a six-foot sidewalk within the urbanized section of the roadway at I-35E.

“The proposed project would also construct intersections at major cross roads and grade separations at I-35E and the BNSF Railroad. The preservation of the proposed ROW located within the median 200 to 364-feet wide will be reserved to accommodate the future construction of an ultimate access-controlled mainline facility.”

When Phase 2 begins it is set to involve the construction of the second two-lane frontage road and the conversion of the two-way frontage road built in Phase 1 to a one-way operation.

Construction of a third frontage road lane in each direction will be Phase 3 and is anticipated beyond 2035. This would include the construction of grade separations at specific high-volume intersections. Phase 4 would involve the construction of the ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility in both directions.

“Construction of the ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility would be based on projected traffic and funding and would require additional environmental analysis prior to construction,” the press release indicated.

Approximately 541.23 acres of new Right of way including permanent drainage easements totaling 3.35 acres would be necessary for the proposed project construction.

The proposed project currently identified in the project area is located within the 100-year floodplain associated with five wetlands totaling 1.38 acres and 14 streams, which are 11,813 linear feet and 0.46 acres.

All the project improvements will result in the direct conversion of approximately 550.37 acres of vegetated areas for transportation use.

It has also been noted with the present plans the project would potentially displace 25 residences, seven commercial structures and 68 other structures.

For a full idea of the Loop 9 maps showing the entire project location and design, tentative construction schedules and other information regarding the project this can be viewed from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Dallas District Office located at 4777 E. Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150 or online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com under “Public Hearings/Meetings” and at www.loop9.org.